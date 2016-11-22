BRIEF-Novan reports topline results from SB204 phase 3 pivotal trials
* Novan reports topline results from SB204 phase 3 pivotal trials
Nov 23 Arvida Group Ltd
* Net profit after tax of $19.4 million for six months to 30 september 2016
* Arvida entered into a conditional agreement to acquire 100% of shares in cascades retirement resort limited for $21.2 million
* For first six months to 30 sept 2016, total revenue for period increased to $46.9 million
* Approved a dividend of 1.1 cents per share for september quarter
* Arvida group-acquisition is immediately accretive to earnings, to be funded from existing debt facilities with gearing increasing to 14% post completion
* "expect group to continue to perform well with this momentum continuing for full year"
* All figures in NZ$
* AirXpanders raises A$45 million ($34 million USD) in private placement
* AirXpanders raises A$45 million ($34 million USD) in private placement

* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock