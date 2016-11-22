BRIEF-Stallergenes Greer announces positive results of phase 3 study for allergic rhinitis
* Stallergenes Greer announces positive top-line results of phase 3 study for pediatric house dust mite-induced allergic rhinitis
Nov 22 Amerisourcebergen Corp
* AmerisourceBergen says on Nov 18, co, units entered into sixth amendment, restatement agreement to amend, restate credit agreement, dated as of March 18, 2011
* Multi-Currency revolving credit facility was amended to extend maturity date of facility to Nov 18, 2021 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stallergenes Greer announces positive top-line results of phase 3 study for pediatric house dust mite-induced allergic rhinitis
* Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
Jan 27 With investment firms cutting costs and portfolio managers combating a barrage of information, financial research shops around the globe are looking for new ways to keep their product relevant.