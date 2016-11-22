Nov 22 Tahoe Resources Inc -

* Previously reported protest involving approximately 25 people outside company's Escobal mine in Guatemala has reached a voluntary end

* Production at Escobal has remained at normal levels throughout protest

* Protest related to co's La Cuchilla home purchase program

* Company continues to target over 20 million ounces of silver production for full-year 2016 at Escobal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: