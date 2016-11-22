UPDATE 2-German prosecutors open fraud inquiry into former VW CEO
* VW pledges full cooperation with prosecutors (Adds comments from VW, analysts, background and shares)
Nov 22 Tahoe Resources Inc -
* Previously reported protest involving approximately 25 people outside company's Escobal mine in Guatemala has reached a voluntary end
* Production at Escobal has remained at normal levels throughout protest
* Protest related to co's La Cuchilla home purchase program
* Company continues to target over 20 million ounces of silver production for full-year 2016 at Escobal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* VW pledges full cooperation with prosecutors (Adds comments from VW, analysts, background and shares)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada's main stock index inched higher in early trade on Friday and was on track for a 0.6 percent gain on the week, as industrial, technology and telecom gains offset losses for energy stocks as oil prices fell.
* Says public offering of 8.50 million common shares priced at $10.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: