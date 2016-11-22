Nov 22 Urban Outfitters Inc

* Urban Outfitters executive - Capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are planned at approximately $160 million - conf call

* Urban Outfitters executive - Planning to open total of about 23 net new stores for the year, excluding food and beverage division - conf call

* Urban Outfitters executive - Believe Q4 gross margin rate could decrease versus prior year primarily driven by higher markdowns - conf call

* Urban Outfitters executive - Overall traffic fell by mid single-digits in Q3 for the second consecutive year - conf call Further company coverage: