Nov 22 Oshkosh Corp

* Oshkosh says on Nov 22, Richard Donnelly, current independent chairman of board, notified company of his intention to retire from board - SEC filing

* Oshkosh Corp says on Nov 18, Richard Sim, member of board of co, notified company of his intention to retire from board by resigning effective as of Nov 22

* Oshkosh says in light of intention of Donnelly to retire from board, elected Craig Omtvedt, member of board, to serve as independent chairman of board

* Board acted to approve a reduction in size of board from 13 directors to 12 directors effective November 22, 2016