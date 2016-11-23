Nov 22 Moody's

* Says 2017 outlook for EMEA non-financial companies stable despite new challenges

* Moody's on EMEA non financial companies - M&A will be a continuing theme in 2017

* Says expects stability in the leveraged finance market in 2017, with normalised issuance levels over next 12 months broadly in line with 2016

* Moody's on EMEA non financial companies - default rates among EMEA non-financial corporates are likely to go up over the next 12 months Source text for Eikon: