BRIEF-Synagile Corp says raises $4.7 mln in equity financing
* Synagile Corp says it has raised $4.7 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $12.7 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2j96TBB)
Nov 22 (Reuters) -
* Moody's: Australian corporate outlook for 2017 stable
* Moody's on Australian corporate-core outlook is for a modest increase in earnings growth, driven by an improvement in the domestic economy
* Moody's -in Australian airlines sector, earnings, credit metrics should be broadly stable; cost savings, low fuel prices, debt reduction will continue Source text - bit.ly/2fDkP10 (Bengaluru Newsroom)
TORONTO, Jan 26 Real Matters, a Canadian provider of real estate industry services, is looking to raise about C$150 million in an initial public offering that could come as early as next month, sources familiar with the process said.