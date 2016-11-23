Arthur Sadoun to take over as CEO of ad firm Publicis Groupe
Jan 26 Arthur Sadoun will take over as chief executive of advertising company Publicis Groupe SA from longtime CEO Maurice Levy on June 1, the company said on Thursday.
Nov 22 Air Transport Services Group Inc
* ABX Air, union for its pilots participated in conference with U.S. District court judge to consider complaint for injunctive relief
* Complaint seeks to enjoin illegal work stoppage by its pilots and their union that began early this morning
* Judge required that union must file its answer to complaint no later than noon tomorrow
* Abx air continues to hold discussions with pilots' union representatives to resolve matters in dispute Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, Jan 26 Ford Motor Co on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss, citing an accounting change to pensions and costs for abandoning a factory in Mexico, which President Donald Trump had attacked on the road the White House.
