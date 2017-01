Nov 23 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

* Aurobindo Pharma Ltd clarifies on news item "Vietnam government blacklists Aurobindo Pharma on quality issues"

* Aurobindo Pharma Ltd says co not been blacklisted and continues to export to Vietnam

* Aurobindo Pharma Ltd - Vietnam regulatory authority has introduced additional step of analysis on importing medicines in vietnam before release of batches