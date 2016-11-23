Nov 23 Tiger Brands Limited :

* Fy strong domestic volume growth of 2 pct drives group turnover* up 11 pct r31,7 billion

* Fy group operating income* (before IFRS 2) up 5 pct to r4,2 billion

* Total HEPS up 19 pct to 2 127 cents boosted by disposal of TBCG

* Final dividend of 702 cents per share, with total dividend up 12 pct to 1 065 cents per share

* Fy heps* up 2 pct to 2 130 cents

* Fy total group turnover from continuing operations increasing by 11 pct to r31,7 billion (2015: r28,7 billion)

