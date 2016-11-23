Nov 23 E Media Holdings Ltd :

* Six month revenue from continuing operations at 1.266 billion rand, up 11.3 percent

* Six month headline earnings per share at 14.46 cents versus 17.12 cents

* Resolved not to declare an interim dividend for the period ended 30 September 2016.