Nov 23 Equites Property Fund Ltd :
* Accelerated Book Build
* Announces an equity raising of approximately R500 million
through issue of new shares subject to pricing acceptable to
equites
* New shares will be issued under equites' specific
authority to issue shares for cash as approved at general
meeting held on Nov. 22, 2016
* Equity raise will be implemented through an accelerated
book build process
* Only public investors may participate in equity raise
which is subject to a minimum subscription application of R1
million per applicant
* Pricing and allocations will be announced as soon as is
reasonably practicable following closing of book build
* Java Capital is acting as sole bookrunner
