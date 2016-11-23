Nov 23 Ablynx NV :
* 9-month revenue 68.9 million euros ($73.22 million) versus 53.6 million euros year ago
* 9-month operating loss of 13.6 million euros versus loss of 13.3 million euros year ago
* 9-month net profit of 10.9 million euros versus loss 21.7 million euros year ago
* Cash position at September 30 of 263.6 million euros compared to 262.2 euros at 30
September 2015
* 2016 outlook and financial guidance confirmed
* Reiterates its net cash burn guidance for full year 2016 of 65-75 million euros, not
including net proceeds from private placement of new shares announced on June 1, 2016
* Has started process of identifying a new partner for vobarilizumab in RA
* Before year-end, expects to start a phase IIb dose-ranging efficacy study with inhaled
ALX-0171
* Recruitment of 300 patients in SLE Phase II study ahead of schedule; results anticipated
in H1 2018
* On track to file for conditional approval of caplacizumab in Europe in early 2017
