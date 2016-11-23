US STOCKS-Wall St little changed after two-day run; Dow holds 20K
* Dow up 0.14 pct, S&P 500 down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Nov 23 Cipla Ltd
* Cipla EU divests stake in Chase Pharmaceuticals to Allergan
* Allergan has agreed to pay $125 million upfront plus potential regulatory and commercial milestones of up to $875 million to the shareholders of Chase
* Chase's lead alzheimer's dementia drug CPC-201 successfully completed phase 2 and is ready for further clinical development Source text: bit.ly/2f5nbJF Further company coverage:
* Dow up 0.14 pct, S&P 500 down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK, Jan 26 A U.S. judge on Thursday sentenced the Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA to pay a $632.6 million criminal fine, in connection with a corruption case that led to the largest foreign bribery settlement in U.S. history.
* Declared qtrly cash dividend of 33 cents per share during Q4 of 2016, which represented 3.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend