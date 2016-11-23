Nov 23 Cipla Ltd

* Cipla EU divests stake in Chase Pharmaceuticals to Allergan

* Allergan has agreed to pay $125 million upfront plus potential regulatory and commercial milestones of up to $875 million to the shareholders of Chase

* Chase's lead alzheimer's dementia drug CPC-201 successfully completed phase 2 and is ready for further clinical development Source text: bit.ly/2f5nbJF Further company coverage: