Nov 23 Cmc Markets Plc :

* Interim results

* Interim results for six months ended 30 september 2016

* H1 net operating income down 4 pct to £75.5 million (h1 fy16: £78.9 million) with revenue per active client down 13 pct to £1,488

* Continued growth in active clients, up 8 pct to 47,623 during h1 fy17

* Client assets up 32 pct to £283.3 million (h1 fy16: £214.5 million)

* H1 underlying operating costs up 9 pct to £53.6 million (h1 fy16: £49.1 million), reflecting investment in headcount and marketing to support strategic growth initiatives

* H1 underlying profit before tax down 28 pct to £18.8 million (h1 fy16: £26.2 million)

* Regulatory total capital ratio of 30 pct with own funds of £165.9 million

* Interim dividend of 2.98 pence (33 pct of fy16 full year ordinary dividend)