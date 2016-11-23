Nov 23 Glaxosmithkline Plc :

* Phase lll study of mepolizumab meets co-primary endpoints and all secondary endpoints in patients with eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis

* Mepolizumab is not approved for use anywhere in world for EGPA.

* Will support GSK's plans to submit regulatory applications for this patient population, expected in 2017