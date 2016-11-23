UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 23 Viking Line Abp :
* Signs Letter of Intent with Chinese Company Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry Co. Ltd. concerning an order for a passenger vessel to be delivered in spring of 202
* Aim is to sign a final agreement during spring of 2017
* Total investment is about 190 million euros ($202 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9400 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources