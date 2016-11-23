Nov 23 Tieto Oyj :

* Has signed three-year deal with Camfil, Swedish-based provider of air filtration and clean air solutions

* During agreement period, Tieto will deliver cloud-based IT infrastructure to Camfil

* Deal is worth 40 million Swedish crowns ($4.34 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2070 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)