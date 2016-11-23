UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 23 Creta Farm SA :
* New licensing agreement in Spain with guaranteed contract 80 million euros ($84.96 million)
* Concludes strategic alliance with substantial partner-producer in Spanish sausage market
* Duration of agreement 5 years with renewal option Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9416 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources