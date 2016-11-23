UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 23 Fraser And Neave Limited
* Unit exercised a call option to acquire remaining 30% of issued share capital of yoke food industries sdn bhd
* Acquisition is not expected to have a material effect on net tangible assets per share or earnings per share of company
* Consideration for acquisition is 23.4 million rgt
* If acquisition is completed successfully, mdsb's shareholding interest in yfi will increase from 70% to 100%
* If acquisition is completed successfully, mdsb's shareholding interest in yfi will increase from 70% to 100%
* Consideration is payable in cash and will be funded from internal sources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources