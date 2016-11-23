Nov 23 InTiCa Systems AG :

* 9Mth sales amounted to 33.7 million euros ($35.83 million)(9m 2015: 33.5 million euros)

* 9Mth EBIT margin improved to 2.7% (9m 2015: 2.4%)

* 9Mth net profit amounted to 0.5 million euros (9m 2015: 0.4 million euros)

* 9Mth EBIT increased 14.2% from 0.8 million euros to 0.9 million euros

* Still assumes that, given a stable economic environment, group sales will rise by around 10% to nearly 47 million euros in 2016 and EBIT margin will improve to around 2%