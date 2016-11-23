Nov 23 Pankl Racing Systems AG :

* Supervisory board and management board of Pankl Racing Systems have decided to simplify corporate structure of Pankl-Group

* Companies of Pankl Drivetrain Systems GmbH & Co. Kg, Pankl Engine Systems Gmbh & Co. KG and Pankl Schmiedetechnik Gmbh & Co KG businesses will be merged into Pankl Systems Austria GmbH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)