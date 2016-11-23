Nov 23 Scottish Salmon Company Plc :

* Q3 revenue 25.1 million pound ($31.1 million) versus 18.0 million pound year ago

* Q3 harvest volume 5,486 tonnes versus 5,130 tonnes year ago

* Q3 EBITDA loss 1.4 million pound versus loss 1.5 million pound year ago

* Now guides harvest volumes to around 25,000 tonnes for this financial year with priority being fulfilment of contracted sales

* Expects similar levels of harvest volumes in 2017 as impact of current biological challenges unwinds Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8059 pounds)