UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 23 PVR Ltd :
* Says company and its chairman and managing director, Ajay Bijli have received a show cause notice from SEBI
* Reviewing show cause notice and is in the process of seeking legal advice to take appropriate action in the said matter
* Show cause notice in relation to alleged violations committed by Ajay Bijli of and alleged violations committed by the company Source text: bit.ly/2gjcPUf Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources