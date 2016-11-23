Nov 23 PVR Ltd :

* Says company and its chairman and managing director, Ajay Bijli have received a show cause notice from SEBI

* Reviewing show cause notice and is in the process of seeking legal advice to take appropriate action in the said matter

* Show cause notice in relation to alleged violations committed by Ajay Bijli of and alleged violations committed by the company Source text: bit.ly/2gjcPUf Further company coverage: