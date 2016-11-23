Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 23 Solocal Group SA :
* Pool of creditors representing 37 pct of co debt sent a letter in which they state that they won't support a restructuration plan which wouldn't be accepted by shareholders
* Pool of creditors advises the company to cancel the creditors meeting and AGM planned on Nov 30 and Dec 15
* Pool of creditors advises all creditors to use their creditor rights to claim the refunding of amounts owed by Solocal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)