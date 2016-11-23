UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 23 Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd
* Oct fresh fruit bunches production 334,611 mt and oct rubberproduction 394,985 kg
* For oct crude palm oil produced 267,509 mt; for oct palm kernel produced 68,073 mt Source text (bit.ly/2geW9vp) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources