Nov 23 Eaagads Ltd :

* HY ended Sept 2016 loss before taxation of 11.7 million shillings versus profit of 13.6 million shillings year ago

* HY revenue of 72.5 million shillings versus 44.7 million shillings year ago

* Says the co's coffee bushes are in good shape and management expects the co's operations to remain profitable for remainder of FY Source: j.mp/2fEqq79 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)