* Reliance Capital to reduce debt by Rs. 1,900 crore (US$ 283 million) through value unlocking in radio and TV business

* Says Reliance Broadcast Network Limited to divest 49 pct stake in 92.7 BIGFM to zee media corporation as part of value unlocking

* Says Zee Entertainment Enterprise to acquire 100 pct stake in Reliance's general entertainment TV business

* Says transaction expected to be completed by next year

* Says both transactions approved by boards of respective companies

* EY was the financial advisor to RBNL for the transactions

* Says both companies shall also have a call / put option for the balance 51 per cent stake in both the SPVs after the stipulated lock-in period

* Says Big Magic and Big Ganga channels would be merged into ZEEL as part of this transaction.

* Says RBNL to transfer 45 operational and 14 new channels into 2 SPVs respectively; ZMCL to buy 49 percent stake in each of two SPVs