Nov 23 Deere & Co :

* 2016/17 projection for U.S. commodity prices for corn $3.30 per bushel

* 2016/17 projection for U.S. commodity prices for soybeans $9.20 per bushel

* Sees equipment operations FY 2017 capital expenditures of $600 million

* Sees FY 2017 net sales down about 1 percent

* Sees FY 2017 total U.S. farm cash receipts of $367.1 billion

* Sees Q1 net sales down about 4 percent

* Sees slow economic growth in EU, impacted by geopolitical risks in fiscal 2017

* Sees slower economic growth continuing in China in fiscal 2017 - conf. call slides

* Value of agricultural production expected to be stable in china in FY 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2fEKVAr) Further company coverage: