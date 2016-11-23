Nov 23 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

* C Kohli, former CEO, deputy chairman says Mistry's comments regarding sale of TCS to IBM at some "unspecified point in time" are not correct

* C Kohli says "would like to reiterate that at no point at that time was there ever an intention of the Tata Group to sell TCS to IBM"

* C Kohli, says "I was actively involved in the decision to bring IBM to India" Source text: Statement issued on behalf of Mr F C Kohli, former CEO and Deputy Chairman of TCS: "Mr Cyrus Mistry's comments regarding the sale of TCS to IBM at some "unspecified point in time" are not correct. I was actively involved in the decision to bring IBM to India. A JV for hardware manufacturing and support in India, Tata IBM, was set up in 1991-92. This JV was undertaken to promote a computer hardware industry in India which was non-existent at that time. Further company coverage: