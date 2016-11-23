Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 23 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
* C Kohli, former CEO, deputy chairman says Mistry's comments regarding sale of TCS to IBM at some "unspecified point in time" are not correct
* C Kohli says "would like to reiterate that at no point at that time was there ever an intention of the Tata Group to sell TCS to IBM"
* C Kohli, says "I was actively involved in the decision to bring IBM to India" Source text: Statement issued on behalf of Mr F C Kohli, former CEO and Deputy Chairman of TCS: "Mr Cyrus Mistry's comments regarding the sale of TCS to IBM at some "unspecified point in time" are not correct. I was actively involved in the decision to bring IBM to India. A JV for hardware manufacturing and support in India, Tata IBM, was set up in 1991-92. This JV was undertaken to promote a computer hardware industry in India which was non-existent at that time. Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)