Nov 23 Canacol Energy Ltd :
* Canacol Energy Ltd. negotiates new gas sales contracts,
initiates private gas pipeline, and forecasts 130 mmscfpd of gas
production exiting 2017 and 230 mmscfpd of gas production
exiting 2018
* Canacol Energy Ltd - planning to increase current gas
sales from 90 mmscpf to 130 mmscfpd in December 2017, and to 230
mmscfpd in December 2018
* Canacol Energy - new gas sales contract all commence in
dec 2018, have a term of between 5 and 10 years, and are with
large, established offtakers
* Canacol Energy - co negotiated 4 new take or pay gas sales
contracts of 100 mmscfpd with existing & new customers located
in Cartagena and Baranquilla
* Canacol Energy-special purpose vehicle anticipated to
raise about US$50 million in a combination of equity and debt,
outside of Canacol
* SPV's new private pipeline will consist of approximately
80 kilometers of flowlines and two compression stations
