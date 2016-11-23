Nov 23 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Contemplates NOK bond issuance

* Issuance of up to 1 billion Norwegian crowns ($116.41 million) of unsecured bonds with maturity of up to 7 years may be completed, subject to market conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5905 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)