BRIEF-C&F Financial Corporation Q4 earnings per share $0.89
* Declared qtrly cash dividend of 33 cents per share during Q4 of 2016, which represented 3.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend
Nov 23 Eli Lilly And Co
* Lilly announces top-line results of solanezumab phase 3 clinical trial
* Eli lilly and co - solanezumab did not meet primary endpoint in expedition3 clinical trial
* Eli lilly and co - lilly will not pursue regulatory submissions for solanezumab for treatment of mild dementia due to Alzheimer's disease.
* Eli lilly and co - there were no new safety signals identified in study
* Eli lilly and co - "will evaluate impact of these results on development plans for solanezumab and our other alzheimer's pipeline assets"
* Eli lilly and co - will work with investigators to appropriately conclude open-label extensions for expedition, expedition2 and expedition3.
* Eli lilly and co - next steps for remaining elements of solanezumab development program have not yet been determined.
* Eli lilly and co says study outcome is expected to result in a q4 charge of about $150 million (pre-tax), or about $0.09 per share (after-tax)
* Eli lilly-patients treated with solanezumab did not experience statistically significant slowing in cognitive decline versus patients treated with placebo
* Eli lilly and co - will provide updated 2016 financial guidance and announce its 2017 financial guidance on december 15, 2016
* "we continue to expect to grow average annual revenue by at least 5 percent between 2015 and 2020"
* Between 2015 and 2020, "we also expect to increase our margins and provide annual dividend increases to our shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Declared qtrly cash dividend of 33 cents per share during Q4 of 2016, which represented 3.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend
ABUJA, Jan 26 A Nigerian court has ordered the temporary forfeiture of assets and the transfer of operations of a long-disputed oilfield owned by Shell and Eni , among others, to the federal government, court papers showed.
* Facebook says for News Feed, updating how co accounts for video completion rates - blog