Nov 23 Dent-a-Medical SA :

* Resolves to split its shares via lowering shares nominal value to 0.01 zloty per share from 0.5 zloty per share

* Will raise capital via private subscription of no less than 65,727 and no more than 13,672,000 series k shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1596 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)