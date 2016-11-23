Nov 23 Sovereign Food Investments Ltd :

* Says interim unaudited group results for six months ended Aug.31 2016

* Says revenue for six months ended Aug.31 2016 up 31 pct to 1.1 bln rand

* Says sales volume for six months ended Aug.31 2016 up 35 pct

* Says headline loss per share for six months ended Aug.31 2016 of 48.8 cents