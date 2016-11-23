Nov 23 CA Immobilien Anlagen AG

* Says ffo i/share at eur 0.73 up 29% yoy; ffo ii/share at eur 0.91 (+77%)

* Says epra nav per share at eur 26.25

* Says ebitda with eur 111.8 m 39% up on previous year's level

* Says confirm annual target for recurring earnings of a 10% increase in ffo i per share compared to previous year (> eur 0.90 per share)

* Says ffo I totalled eur 69.9 m after first nine months of 2016 (eur 55.8 m in 2015) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: