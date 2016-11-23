Fitch Assigns 'B(EXP)/RR4' Expected Rating to Banco Supervielle's Senior Unsecured Notes
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) RIO DE JANEIRO, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns an expected long-term rating of 'B(EXP)/RR4' to Banco Supervielle S.A.'s (Supervielle) upcoming series A senior unsecured floating rate notes. The assignment of the final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to the information received to date. The notes will be for up to an amount equivalent to USD300 million, denominated in Argentine Pesos (ARS)