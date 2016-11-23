BRIEF-Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
Nov 23 Fmc Technologies Inc :
* FMC Technologies and Technip announce EU antitrust clearance
* Transaction is expected to close in early 2017
* Pending combination between FMC and Technip has received clearance decision from European Commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Qatar's investments in Russia will further strengthen ties between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member oil producers, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters.
