Nov 23 Chaparral Energy LLC:
* Chaparral Energy LLC submits restructuring support
agreement, announces CEO Mark Fischer'S retirement
* Chaparral's unsecured bondholders, general unsecured
creditors will own 100 percent of Co's ownership interest,
subject to some dilution
* Appointed Earl Reynolds as new Chief Executive Officer
* Agreement outlines Chaparral's capital structure, which
upon emergence will include the company's cash on hand
* Reached agreement with consenting bondholders and lenders
to convert about $1.2 billion of its outstanding debt to equity
* The agreement also outlines a $225 million reserve based
lending (RBL) facility, which matures in 2020
* Also requires $50 million of new money equity from a
rights offering
* Restructuring support agreement was submitted to the U.S.
Bankruptcy Court of Delaware for approval
