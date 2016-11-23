Nov 23 Rallye SA :

* Rallye successfully completes its inaugural 75 Million Swiss francs ($73.88 million) bond issue

* Issued an inaugural 75 million Swiss francs denominated bond with a 4 year maturity and a coupon of 4 pct

* New bond has been swapped to euro, allowing Rallye to secure an Euro coupon below 5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0151 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)