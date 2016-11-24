UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 24 Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd
* Acquisition Of Land By Public Tender
* unit received a notice from lands administration office of lands department of government of hong kong
* tender at a premium of Hk$7.39 Billion
* notice in relation to acceptance of tender submitted by leader bright for land located at New Kowloon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources