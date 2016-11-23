UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 24 Huabao International Holdings Ltd :
* BNPP securities will, on behalf of joint offerors, make a voluntary conditional cash offer
* Offer to acquire all of issued shares in share capital of company
* Deal for, for each offer share, hk$3.30 in cash
* Joint offerors intend to finance cash required for offers from a combination of debt financing and cash resources
* Application has been made for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On nov 24
* Value of share offer is approximately hk$6.03 bln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources