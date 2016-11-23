UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 24 Eternity Investment Ltd
* placing agent and vendor entered into placing agreement
* Placing price of hk$4.80 per skynet placing share.
* vendor has conditionally agreed to place, through placing agent, up to 25mln skynet placing shares
* Gross proceeds from placing is hk$120.00 million and net proceeds from placing is approximately hk$118.60 million
* vendor is new cove limited, an indirect wholly-owned unit of co; placing agent is Luk Fook Securities (Hk) Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources