UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 24 Jumbo Interactive Ltd :
* Its German internet lottery business is scaling down to stop ongoing losses from that division
* With scaling down of this business, contributed loss from German business is expected to be about $1.0 mln in 2017 FY
* Jumbo will no longer have a physical presence in Germany, nor will it incur any ongoing operational costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources