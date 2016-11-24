Nov 24 Xped Ltd

* Advise proposed transaction to acquire Codium Pty will not proceed to next stage of a share purchase agreement

* As a result of findings Xped sought to adjust certain financial terms of transaction that it deemed necessary to proceed with transaction

* "Shareholders of Codium were unable to agree to these proposed amended terms and have as a result chosen to withdraw from transaction"

* Refers to term sheet with shareholders of Codium, to acquire 70% of issued capital in Codium, with an option to acquire remaining 30% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: