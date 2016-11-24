Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 24 Axiata Group Bhd
* Qtrly net profit 256.6 million RGT versus 891.4 million RGT
* Qtrly revenue 5.46 billion RGT versus 5.07 billion RGT
* "In the mid- term, we expect to regain our foothold in terms of stronger performance especially at Celcom" Source text: (bit.ly/2gnUqoP) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)