Nov 24 O&C Resources Bhd

* Unit entered into a new joint venture agreement with aisb

* Deal to undertake construction and development of a proposed housing project

* Gross development value and gross development costs of the project are estimated to be 90 million rgt and 72 million rgt

* JVA not expected to have any material impact on he earnings of group for fy ending 31 july 2017