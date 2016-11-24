UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 24 O&C Resources Bhd
* Unit entered into a new joint venture agreement with aisb
* Deal to undertake construction and development of a proposed housing project
* Gross development value and gross development costs of the project are estimated to be 90 million rgt and 72 million rgt
* JVA not expected to have any material impact on he earnings of group for fy ending 31 july 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2gnZdqg) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources