Nov 24 KWS Saat SE :

* Has increased its net sales by 13.7 percent to 133.3 million euros ($140.51 million) in the opening quarter of fiscal 2016/2017

* EBIT for the first quarter improved by 38.7 percent. It was -28.8 million euros as of Sept. 30, 2016

* Does not expect to see any easing in the economic climate this fiscal year

* Still expects its growth of net sales below 5 percent

* Additional expenditures reduce EBIT margin expectations for the fiscal year as a whole

* Expects an EBIT margin of between 10.0 percent and 10.5 percent. Capital spending is forecast at 100 million euros and the research and development intensity at around 17 percent