Banco Popular at pains to protect AT1 coupons
LONDON, Jan 25 (IFR) - Spain's Banco Popular is being forced dip into reserves to ensure it can pay coupons on its Additional Tier 1 bonds in 2017 as the threat of significant losses looms large.
Nov 24 Vukile Property Fund Limited :
* Gearing ratio of 23.9 pct with debt fully hedged
* Distribution for six months ended 30 September 2016 has increased by 7.0 pct to 67.64754 cents per share (prior period: 63.22200 cents per share)
* Group's net profit available for distribution amounted to r526 million for six months to 30 September 2016 (September 2015: r457 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
NEW YORK, Jan 25 JPMorgan Chase & Co and Intuit Inc said on Wednesday they had reached an agreement to allow the bank's customers to quickly put account information into Mint, TurboTax Online and QuickBooks Online financial management applications without turning over user names and bank passwords.
Jan 25 British insurer Admiral Group Plc said on Wednesday Non-Executive Chairman Alastair Lyons would retire in April after almost 17 years.