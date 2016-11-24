Banco Popular at pains to protect AT1 coupons
LONDON, Jan 25 (IFR) - Spain's Banco Popular is being forced dip into reserves to ensure it can pay coupons on its Additional Tier 1 bonds in 2017 as the threat of significant losses looms large.
Nov 24 FastPartner AB :
* Rights issue oversubscribed; shares representing 99.6 pct of offering were subscribed by investors with subscription rights and additionally shares representing 10 pct of shares offered in rights issue were subscribed by investors without subscription rights
* Raises about 770 million Swedish crowns before issue costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 25 JPMorgan Chase & Co and Intuit Inc said on Wednesday they had reached an agreement to allow the bank's customers to quickly put account information into Mint, TurboTax Online and QuickBooks Online financial management applications without turning over user names and bank passwords.
Jan 25 British insurer Admiral Group Plc said on Wednesday Non-Executive Chairman Alastair Lyons would retire in April after almost 17 years.