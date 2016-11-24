UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 24 Pets At Home Group Plc
* Half-Year report
* Robust group lfl revenue growth of 2.5 pct
* Good performance in strategic drivers: fee income from joint venture vet practices up 23.6 pct, services lfl growth 8.7 pct, advanced nutrition revenue growth 6.5 pct
* Space rollout on track: 8 new superstores, 17 vet practices and 18 grooming salons. 49 pct of superstores now have both a vet practice and grooming salon
* Strong dividend growth of 25.0 pct, in line with our increased dividend payment policy which commenced at fy16 year end
* Total revenue in h1 fy17 grew 9.1 pct to £441.3m (h1 fy16: £404.5m)
* Total merchandise revenues, which includes food and accessories, grew 4.7 pct to £379.5m (h1 fy16: £362.6m).
* Food revenues grew by 3.7 pct to £209.6m (h1 fy16: £202.1m)
* Accessories revenues grew 5.9 pct to £169.9m (h1 fy16: £160.5m)
* Services revenues grew 47.6 pct to £61.9m (h1 fy16: £41.9m)
* Group h1 fy17 gross margin declined by 15 bps to 53.9 pct (h1 fy16: 54.1 pct).
* Pre-Exceptional ebitda of £65.2m represented a 7.3 pct increase on previous year (h1 fy16: £60.7m), with a margin of 14.8 pct (h1 fy16: 15.0 pct).
* Whilst recent trading has been softer than in first half, our profit outlook for fy17 remains in line with market expectations
* H1 statutory profit before tax at 46.0 million stg, up 12.4 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources