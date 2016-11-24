Nov 24 Pets At Home Group Plc

* Half-Year report

* Robust group lfl revenue growth of 2.5 pct

* Good performance in strategic drivers: fee income from joint venture vet practices up 23.6 pct, services lfl growth 8.7 pct, advanced nutrition revenue growth 6.5 pct

* Space rollout on track: 8 new superstores, 17 vet practices and 18 grooming salons. 49 pct of superstores now have both a vet practice and grooming salon

* Strong dividend growth of 25.0 pct, in line with our increased dividend payment policy which commenced at fy16 year end

* Total revenue in h1 fy17 grew 9.1 pct to £441.3m (h1 fy16: £404.5m)

* Total merchandise revenues, which includes food and accessories, grew 4.7 pct to £379.5m (h1 fy16: £362.6m).

* Food revenues grew by 3.7 pct to £209.6m (h1 fy16: £202.1m)

* Accessories revenues grew 5.9 pct to £169.9m (h1 fy16: £160.5m)

* Services revenues grew 47.6 pct to £61.9m (h1 fy16: £41.9m)

* Group h1 fy17 gross margin declined by 15 bps to 53.9 pct (h1 fy16: 54.1 pct).

* Pre-Exceptional ebitda of £65.2m represented a 7.3 pct increase on previous year (h1 fy16: £60.7m), with a margin of 14.8 pct (h1 fy16: 15.0 pct).

* Whilst recent trading has been softer than in first half, our profit outlook for fy17 remains in line with market expectations

* H1 statutory profit before tax at 46.0 million stg, up 12.4 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)